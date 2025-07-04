Deputies went door-to-door to evacuate residents from RV park due to rising Medina River

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – Deputies ordered an evacuation at Pioneer RV Park along the Medina River, prompted by rising concerns and swift action to protect residents.

Most people in the park have already left after being notified to evacuate the lower levels closest to the river.

Bandera County sheriff’s deputies went door to door, instructing residents to leave the area immediately.

Residents were told they could leave their rigs behind if necessary, but it was emphasized that they must evacuate for safety reasons.

Nervousness was evident among residents, especially after recent events in nearby Kerr County.

Many residents said they were not taking any chances and complied quickly with the evacuation order.

The lower level of the park has become nearly deserted, resembling a ghost town as people moved out.

Meanwhile, those on higher levels are waiting a bit longer, believing they still have time before needing to leave.

One woman expressed gratitude for the timely evacuation order, which allowed her to leave safely during daylight hours.

People remaining on the upper levels are busy securing belongings and preparing to evacuate if necessary.

