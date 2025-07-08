Odessa police officer killed in Hill Country floods, department says

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Odessa Police Department confirmed one of its officers was killed in the Hill Country floods.

The body of Bailey Martin was found Monday night, the department said in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning. Officers are working on getting his body transported back to Odessa.

Honor Guard members and officers close to Martin will stand watch over the casket at a Travis County facility and escort him upon the body’s release.

Martin was reported missing after traveling to Kerr County for the Fourth of July holiday with family members. His girlfriend was also reported missing, but it is unclear whether she is still alive or if her body has been found.

The department asked for people to respect the family’s privacy as they grieve the loss of Martin and other family members.

“Our prayers go out to them and to everyone affected by this devastating natural disaster,” the department said in the post.

