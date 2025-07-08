Skip to main content
Clear icon
87º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Odessa police officer killed in Hill Country floods, department says

Bailey Martin’s body was recovered after disappearing during the catastrophic floods

Christian Riley, Digital Journalist

Odessa Police Officer Bailey Martin was killed in the Hill Country floods. (Odessa Police Department)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Odessa Police Department confirmed one of its officers was killed in the Hill Country floods.

The body of Bailey Martin was found Monday night, the department said in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning. Officers are working on getting his body transported back to Odessa.

Recommended Videos

Honor Guard members and officers close to Martin will stand watch over the casket at a Travis County facility and escort him upon the body’s release.

Martin was reported missing after traveling to Kerr County for the Fourth of July holiday with family members. His girlfriend was also reported missing, but it is unclear whether she is still alive or if her body has been found.

The department asked for people to respect the family’s privacy as they grieve the loss of Martin and other family members.

“Our prayers go out to them and to everyone affected by this devastating natural disaster,” the department said in the post.

Read more on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...