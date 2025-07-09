ME’s office identifies woman shot, killed during family gathering on Northeast Side

San Antonio police are searching for the person who fatally shot a woman at a family gathering Saturday, July 5, 2025, in the 6000 block of Clematis Trail.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was shot and killed at a family gathering Saturday night on the Northeast Side has been identified.

Jeniffer McCleneon, 44, died from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Officers responded to the shooting around 11:50 p.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of Clematis Trail, not far from Eisenhauer Road and Woodlake Parkway.

A preliminary report from SAPD states McCleneon was shot at the gathering and taken to a hospital, where she died.

Multiple witnesses were at the scene, police said.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. Police believe the shooter drove off in an orange Dodge Challenger.

