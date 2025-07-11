Green ribbons appear across Alamo Heights to honor Camp Mystic campers, Hill Country flood victims

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas – Green ribbons have been appearing across the community, in Alamo Heights particularly, to honor campers from Camp Mystic who died or remain missing in the recent deadly Hill Country floods. The ribbons also serve as a symbol of support for all flood victims.

One resident of Alamo Heights is included on that list.

Kellyanne Lytal, a Cambridge Elementary student and Camp Mystic camper, was among those who were missing. Unfortunately, in a statement from her family, KSAT has since learned that Lytal “passed away.”

“It is with very heavy hearts that our family has received confirmation from the Texas Rangers that our precious daughter, Kellyanne Elizabeth Lytal, passed away in the tragic flood at Camp Mystic on July 4th,” the family wrote, in part. “Kellyanne was a shining light in this world. She was kind, fearless, silly, compassionate, and a loving friend to everyone.”

To show its support for Lytal and many others, the school was one of the first to display the green ribbons.

“We added the green ribbons like other people in the community have done, and then our broker asked if we could add the purple in remembrance of a specific girl who was lost in the Camp Mystic floods,” said Mindy Keller, property manager for the Quarry Heights building on Broadway.

Keller said they put out the ribbons outside of the Quarry Heights as a sign of solidarity with the community.

“A lady drove by when we were putting them up, and she stopped to thank us for doing so; she was a Camp Mystic camper back in the day, and it made her feel really nice that people were showing their support,” Keller said.

Rees Peacock, one of the owners of Sunset and Co. and Capri on North New Braunfels Avenue, said putting the green ribbons outside their business is the least they can do.

“I think the green ribbons just are a great reminder to keep those families and those victims in our thoughts and prayers,” Peacock said. “As a mom, you won’t understand that feeling unless you are a mom, so it breaks my heart.”

To show support, Peacock said they have donated $5,000 worth of supplies from their hardware store to the Salvation Army.

Customers can also donate to the Hill Country flood victims at the store register. They will also be donating 100% of the proceeds from their women’s boutique store, Capri, on July 15 to flood victims and relief efforts.

“During these times, coming together as a community in some way to feel connected, it’s so important,” Peacock said.

