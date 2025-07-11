President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump’s visit to San Antonio, Hill Country after deadly floods

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion with other local and state lawmakers on Friday, July 11, 2025, in Kerrville.

SAN ANTONIO – After more than 100 people were killed due to flooding in Kerr and Kendall counties, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump made their first visit on Friday to the Hill Country.

As of Thursday evening, Kerr County officials said 96 people — 60 adults and 36 people — died in connection with the severe weather on July 4. More than 160 (161) people remain unaccounted for.

The Kendall County Office of Emergency Management confirmed an additional eight bodies were discovered after the storm.

As of Friday afternoon, neither county had updated whether any more people have been found or if the number of unaccounted for people had changed.

Statewide, at least 121 people — spread out over Burnet, Kendall, Kerr, Tom Green, Travis and Williamson counties — have died as a result of last week’s floods.

Below is a visual timeline of the president and the first lady’s Friday visit to South Central Texas and the Hill Country.

11:57 a.m. - Air Force One began its descent to Kelly Field at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

Air Force One began its descent to Kelly Field just before noon on Friday, July 11, 2025. (KSAT)

11:59 a.m. - The wheels of Air Force One officially touched down on the tarmac.

President Donald Trump arrived at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland before visiting the Hill Country on Friday, July 11, 2025. (KSAT)

12:18 p.m. - Marine helicopters, presumably with the president and first lady onboard, departed Kelly Field. They were bound for Kerr County.

Marine helicopters departed Kelly Field on Friday, July 11, 2025. (KSAT)

1 p.m. - Joined by Gov. Greg Abbott, the president and the first lady began their tour of storm damage from the July 4 floods in Kerrville.

1:11 p.m. - The president, first lady and governor visited with Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney.

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Governor Greg Abbott visited with Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney on Friday, July 11, 2025. (KSAT)

2:47 p.m. - A roundtable discussion featuring the president, first lady, Abbott, other lawmakers and first responders began in Kerrville.

A roundtable discussion featuring President Donald Trump, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and other local officials began on Friday, July 11, 2025, in Kerrville. (ABC)

3:32 p.m. - The roundtable discussion concluded.

