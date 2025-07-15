Comal County preparing routine test of high-water warning system this week

Comal County is preparing for a routine test of its high-water warning system this week and is ensuring residents there will be no emergency. The test will occur throughout the day on Thursday, July 17, to ensure the system works properly during a flooding event, according to a Facebook post on Monday.

The county plans to test the sirens throughout the day on Thursday, July 17, to ensure the system works properly during a flooding event, according to a Facebook post on Monday.

📢 REMINDER – SIREN TESTING on THURSDAY, JULY, 17 📢 Thursday, July 17, our High-Water Warning System sirens will be... Posted by Comal County, Texas on Monday, July 14, 2025

“You may hear sirens sounding intermittently — but there is no emergency,” the post read.

The county said no resident action was needed, but urged residents to spread the word about the testing.

KSAT has reached out to Comal County to inquire about the number of sirens installed, their location and when they were installed.

Flood sirens have become a contested topic of discussion after Fourth of July flooding in Texas took the lives of over 100 people, with the largest concentration in Kerr County.

