Project MEND calls for durable medical equipment donations to aid in flood recovery

Project MEND’s efforts underscore the power of community in disaster recovery, providing vital medical equipment and rallying volunteers to support flood survivors

SAN ANTONIO – As flood recovery continues in the Hill Country, Project MEND is stepping up to support individuals and families affected by the disaster. The organization is ready to deploy medical equipment as soon as officials confirm it’s safe to enter impacted areas.

Project MEND already has a stockpile of medical supplies prepared for immediate use. But with growing needs from people who lost essential items or sustained injuries, the group is urgently seeking donations of durable medical equipment. Items needed include wheelchairs, walkers, rollators, shower chairs, tub benches, and bedside commodes.

How to help:

Donate durable medical mobility equipment at Project MEND’s headquarters: 5015 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, Texas 78238

Call 210-223-6363 with questions about donations

If you urgently need medical equipment, call the emergency hotline at 210-538-6136

In a show of support, Project MEND is waiving all fees for flood survivors needing medical equipment.

Gear Up For Mobility, San Antonio:

To respond to the needs of communities affected by the flood disaster, Project MEND postponed its annual Gear Up for Mobility San Antonio mobility equipment collection drive from July 19 to Saturday, September 20, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The drive will be held at two locations:

San Antonio Shrine Auditorium , 901 N. Loop 1604 W.

Outside Hobby Lobby at Wonderland of the Americas, 4522 Fredericksburg Road.

Partnering with KSAT Community, the event will collect wheelchairs, rollators, tub transfer benches, power chairs and home hospital beds.

Volunteers needed:

Volunteers 16 and older are welcome to help with traffic direction and donation collection. Shifts are:

8:15 a.m. to noon

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Each shift can accommodate up to 10 volunteers. Interested volunteers should contact Cassie at 210-223-6363 to sign up.

KSAT Community Phone Bank:

Additionally, Project MEND will hold its Annual KSAT Community Phone Bank from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 18. This event was rescheduled to coincide with the Big Give and the collection drive.

Project MEND is the oldest and largest licensed nonprofit medical equipment reuse facility in the state of Texas. They are committed to improving the quality of life for individuals living with disabilities and illnesses through the refurbishment, reuse and distribution of medical equipment and other assistive technology.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts. Interested in partnering with KSAT Community? Get in touch by filling out this form.