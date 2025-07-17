ZDT’s Amusement Park in Seguin to close after 18 years

SEGUIN, Texas – ZDT’s Amusement Park in Seguin will permanently close after 18 years, the park announced on social media.

The park, located at 301 West Kingsbury Street, will be shuttered on Aug. 17.

“We would love to see you one more time before the gates close,” the park said on its website.

The amusement park will be open six days a week — except Tuesdays — before its imminent closing.

“If you’ve been holding on to ZDT’s gift cards or ‘any day’ tickets, please plan to redeem them before that date (Aug. 17),” the park also said on its website.

Current members will receive an email explaining how memberships will be handled going forward.

The park in Seguin opened in 2007. It was repurposed from an agricultural center and nearby warehouses into the park’s current grounds and rides.

The Switchback Roller Coaster, which was added in 2015, remains the park’s most popular attraction.

“Switchback is the world’s first and only modern wooden shuttle coaster, meaning this roller coaster goes both backwards and forwards,” the park said.

