Center Point community rallies to restore fire station after devastating July 4 floods

CENTER POINT, Texas – People in Center Point quickly came to the rescue of a group of firefighters by helping restore their fire station, which was damaged by the deadly July 4 floods.

Center Point Volunteer Fire Department officials were out all that day, rescuing people in their community from the swift-moving water.

Little did the fire officials know at the time, though, that the same water was washing through their fire station, wreaking havoc.

“I came driving down this street. It was flooded,” said Razor Dobbs, a department spokesperson. “I came around and I saw our station and everything floating out.”

Inside the building, Dobbs said he found six to eight inches of mud.

What was no longer there, though, was most of their firefighting gear. It all got washed away.

Fortunately, all of the department’s fire trucks were in use at the time and did not sustain any flooding damage.

“Our facility here, our station, was completely upside down. But the community came in and cleaned it up,” Dobbs said.

The clean-up also came as a bit of a surprise.

While the crews were still making around-the-clock rescues throughout the weekend, neighbors came in and rescued them by fixing up the firehouse.

“Our water was back on. Our electricity was restored. All of that. And that was all the citizens,” Dobbs said.

Now, nearly two weeks after the damaging weather, there is a world of difference inside that once-mud-caked space.

The fire station is now fully stocked with supplies and personnel, and it is being used as a command post for the area.

Some of the firefighting gear has also been replaced with donated items, Dobbs said.

Dobbs said that in the future, he hopes the fire station can be relocated to an area away from the flood zone.

