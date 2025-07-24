🦸 Things to do this weekend: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Back-to-School Splash Bash, Superhero Sunday

As the month comes to a close, there are plenty of events to enjoy this weekend.

This summer, families can catch the musical “Hairspray” at the San Pedro Playhouse. For superhero fans, the Rock at La Cantera will host its Superhero Sunday, featuring a free screening of “DC League of Super-Pets.”

Recommended Videos

Planning to attend any of these events? Post your photos and videos to KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on-air or online.

Take a look at what is going on this weekend:

Thursday, July 24

SWEET TREATS: Take a break from the heat and head over to the Frost Bank, located at 1162 N Loop 1604 W, from 2-4 p.m. for free Marble Slab, while supplies last. Take a break from the heat and head over to the Frost Bank, located at 1162 N Loop 1604 W, from 2-4 p.m. for free Marble Slab, while supplies last. Click here for more information.

Happening over the weekend:

BIG BUGS AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: The San Antonio Zoo will feature Big Bugs animatronic insects until Sept. 2. The attraction is included with zoo admission and is free for members. The San Antonio Zoo will feature Big Bugs animatronic insects until Sept. 2. The attraction is included with zoo admission and is free for members. Click here to learn more.

CITY SWIMMING POOLS: As the heat begins to roll in, the City of San Antonio’s outdoor pools are now open for the regular season. Pool access includes extended evening hours until 8 p.m. at most locations, with some pools offering early morning swim times beginning at 10 a.m. As the heat begins to roll in, the City of San Antonio’s outdoor pools are now open for the regular season. Pool access includes extended evening hours until 8 p.m. at most locations, with some pools offering early morning swim times beginning at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

FIESTA NOCHE DEL RIO: The The summer series includes live music and dancing at the Arneson River Theatre. The shows take place every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 2.

HAIRSPRAY: The San Pedro Playhouse is bringing " The San Pedro Playhouse is bringing " Hairspray " to the stage through Aug. 17 at the Russell Hill Rogers Theater. This local production is directed by Deonté L. Warren with music direction by Jaime Ramirez and choreography by Jeremiah Jordan. For more information and tickets, click here

HOT WHEELS MONSTER TRUCKS LIVE: The “Glow-N-Fire” event will feature a “fiery twist” from July 26-27 at the Frost Bank Center. The monster truck show will feature Hot Wheels monster trucks, including Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark and HW 5-Alarm, among others. Tickets are available The “Glow-N-Fire” event will feature a “fiery twist” from July 26-27 at the Frost Bank Center. The monster truck show will feature Hot Wheels monster trucks, including Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark and HW 5-Alarm, among others. Tickets are available here

SEAWORLD’S SUMMER SPECTACULAR: The theme park will host its Summer Spectacular event, running until Aug. 3. Visitors can enjoy animal presentations, thrilling shows such as HydroPower: Xtreme FX and more. For more information, The theme park will host its Summer Spectacular event, running until Aug. 3. Visitors can enjoy animal presentations, thrilling shows such as HydroPower: Xtreme FX and more. For more information, click here

Friday, July 25

FOURTH FRIDAY: The Rock at La Cantera will host its Fourth Friday event at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The event will feature live performances from Jenny B and Bruk Out.

FRIDAY NIGHT FLICKS: Enjoy a free movie screening of Enjoy a free movie screening of “A Minecraft Movie” at 8:30 p.m. on July 25 at Mission County Park, located at 6032 Padre Drive.

Saturday, July 26

BACK TO SCHOOL SPLASH BASH: Promesa Academy will host a free Back-to-School Splash Bash from 10 a.m. to 1 pm. at 603 Merida St. There will be pools and waterslides, a toy raffle and more. Children can also receive free backpacks and school supplies on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, Promesa Academy will host a free Back-to-School Splash Bash from 10 a.m. to 1 pm. at 603 Merida St. There will be pools and waterslides, a toy raffle and more. Children can also receive free backpacks and school supplies on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, click here

CHRIS ISAAK: The Grammy-nominated singer will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are available The Grammy-nominated singer will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are available here

MARKET DAYS: Visit Visit Pearl for the Farmers Market every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to shop for local produce and meat. Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Parkway.

Sunday, July 27

SUPERHERO SUNDAY: “DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS:” The Rock at La Cantera will host “Superhero Sunday,” featuring a free screening of the movie “DC League of Super-Pets” at 6 p.m.

What’s trending?