Kerrville boutique offers free upscale clothing to Hill Country flood survivors

KERRVILLE, Texas – A Kerrville boutique is offering Hill Country flood survivors a chance to shop for free, providing upscale clothing donated by vendors and community members.

C.J. Copeland’s manager, Heidi Kucera, said the store’s usual discount section was transformed into this special shopping space after owner Courtney McDonald reached out to vendors for donations.

“A lot of people lost everything. And you don’t have to lose everything to shop here,” Kucera said. “If you were affected in any way, then you can come shop.”

The store offers designer dresses, handmade pieces and clothing for women, men and children — all free of charge.

“We’ve had people try to find things similar to a dress that they had,” Kucera said.

Kucera showed a $195 dress from a women-owned brand. “They are awesome,” she said. She then pointed to pieces from LaForey, noting, “Their dresses are all in the $500, $600 range.”

She said that the store provides people with autonomy to choose what they want, thereby creating a sense of normalcy.

“It gives people autonomy to kind of pick what they want into things that might actually be their style and to just have some normalcy to just be able to have the shopping experience,” Kucera said.

