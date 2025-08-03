Man fatally stabbed by son in Fair Oaks Ranch identified by ME’s office

FAIR OAKS RANCH, Texas – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a stabbing in Fair Oaks Ranch last week.

Allison Clark III, 71, died from a sharp force injury to his chest, the medical examiner’s office said Saturday evening. His death was ruled a homicide.

Recommended Videos

The Fair Oaks Ranch Police Department responded to the stabbing around 9:30 a.m. on July 26 in the 29300 block of Duberry Ridge.

Upon arrival, Clark was found with “fatal stab wounds,” the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. A kitchen knife believed to be the murder weapon was found in the kitchen sink.

Clark’s son, Allison Paul Clark IV, 34, admitted to the Fair Oaks Police Department that he had fatally stabbed his father, BCSO said.

Allison Paul Clark IV, 34. (Bexar County Jail)

Clark IV was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on July 26 on a murder charge, Bexar County jail records show.

In a press release, Fair Oaks Ranch city officials initially said the preliminary investigation indicated the homicide may have stemmed from a domestic dispute in a residence.

The release stated that Clark IV turned himself in to police headquarters. During an interview, BCSO said he confessed to the stabbing.

The sheriff’s office said it is handling the homicide investigation.

Read also: