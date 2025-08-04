Hunt artist paints messages of hope after devastating floods in Kerr County

HUNT, Texas – Communities along the Guadalupe River are still working to heal after the devastating floods tore through the Hill Country over the Fourth of July holiday.

And, as painful as that loss has been for everyone, one local artist is doing what she can to spread a little bit of light during a dark time.

Known for her festive holiday designs on storefront windows around town, Callie Stetler is now painting messages of hope on the windows of local businesses.

“Nobody could ever imagine painting bows for a memorial, for a precious camp, for precious girls,” she said. “I never thought I’d be doing this in the middle of July.”

Since the floods, Stelter has been painting uplifting messages on windows throughout Ingram, Kerrville, and surrounding areas. She says she has also been painting green bows, which are now widely recognized as a symbol of remembrance and prayer for the families affected by the tragedy.

“All the green bows around town, those are a reminder to pray for the families,” Stelter said. “People are just wanting to do anything to spread hope and a little bit of goodness right now. I really think it matters.”

Stelter said one phrase that has become a common request for her designs is now being seen all across local storefronts: “When the river rises, so do we.”

Business owners have welcomed the project with open arms, often approaching Stelter with ideas rooted in faith and resilience.

“Businesses here have been really intentional about what they’re putting on the windows,” Stelter said.

The work is deeply personal for Stelter, who lives just nine miles from Camp Mystic, one of the areas hardest hit by the floodwaters.

“They are wonderful people and friends that own that camp, and we’re just keeping them in our prayers,” she said. “You know, I can hardly even think or put into words just how heartbroken I am about it.”

Each painted window takes hours to complete, but Stelter sees it as a small way she can contribute to her community’s healing.

“We just keep putting one foot in front of the other and doing what we can,” she said.

