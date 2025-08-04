Zona Cultural streets partially reopen near Market Square after years of construction

Santa Rosa Street is open to northbound and southbound traffic between Cesar Chavez and Dolorosa streets as of July 31.

SAN ANTONIO – After years of construction, sections of streets around Market Square have officially reopened.

La Familia Cortez Restaurants says it marks a milestone in the city’s ongoing revitalization efforts.

Santa Rosa Street is open to northbound and southbound traffic between Cesar Chavez and Dolorosa streets as of July 31, according to the City of San Antonio’s website.

The intersection of Santa Rosa and Nueva streets also reopened, the city said, allowing eastbound and westbound traffic on Nueva through the Santa Rosa intersection.

Santa Rosa Street is open to northbound and southbound traffic between Cesar Chavez and Dolorosa streets as of July 31. (La Familia Cortez Restaurants)

However, the city said the block of Santa Rosa between Dolorosa and Commerce remains closed for reconstruction.

The city also said temporary stop signs will control traffic at the Dolorosa and Nueva intersections.

Construction will continue with lane closures as needed, according to the city, clearly marked by barricades and signage. All work is subject to weather conditions.

Zona Cultural Streets, which include Commerce, San Saba, and Santa Rosa streets, have been under construction as part of the 2017-2022 Bond Project: Zona Cultural Streets.

The program aims to enhance pedestrian amenities and streetscape improvements around Market Square.

The project, which began in 2022, has caused frustration for several business owners due to the simultaneous work on multiple streets.

La Familia Cortez Restaurants said in a press release that the construction has “posed challenges for local businesses and visitors alike.” However, the company’s Mi Tierra Café y Panadería and La Margarita Restaurant & Oyster Bar have remained open despite the ongoing construction.

