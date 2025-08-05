Santikos reveals plans for new theater as part of North Side development project

SAN ANTONIO – Santikos Real Estate Services has released plans for a new theater on 33 acres of land, where there are discussions for a restaurant, retail stores, a hotel and housing.

The San Antonio-based company said the theater will go up on the North Side along U.S. Highway 281 at Trinity Park, just south of Borgfeld Road.

In addition to the theater, Santikos said a Willie’s Grill & Icehouse is “in contract” discussions to become a part of the proposed development.

A rendering of the development shows that the theater will cover more than 60,000 square feet. Housing will span over 14 acres, the hotel will occupy two acres, and the retail space will cover 8,670 square feet.

Santikos Entertainment currently has eight theaters in the San Antonio area, according to the company’s website.

It’s unclear when the Trinity Park location will open. However, Community Impact reported that the project has plans for completion in 2027.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.

