Kerr County commissioners to discuss wage adjustments, salary increases for elected county officials

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Kerr County Commissioners Court is expected to discuss tax rates and salary increases for elected county and precinct officials during a meeting on Friday morning.

The meeting is expected to start at 9 a.m. at the Kerr County Courthouse.

Commissioners are expected to discuss:

Fiscal year 2025-2026 Kerr County wage adjustments

Proposed salary increases for elected county and precinct officials for Kerr County fiscal year 2025-2026

Base salaries for elected officials for fiscal year 2025-2026

Proposed department-requested budgets and tax rates

The items were previously up for discussion during Monday’s meeting.

However, on Monday, the meeting went into recess due to a change in how the commissioners wished to approach the wage adjustment.

Property tax rates were just one of the topics discussed at the meeting on Monday, which happened to mark one month since the devastating Hill Country floods.

