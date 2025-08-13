Man killed in fiery crash near JBSA-Fort Sam Houston identified, ME’s office says

A man died and another person was injured after a vehicle crash ended in flames near Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man who was killed after the vehicle he was in crashed into a pillar and burst into flames near Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston.

The passenger killed in the crash was 24-year-old Seth Palacios Cruz, who died of blunt force injuries, the medical examiner’s office told KSAT on Wednesday.

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Monday in the 600 block of Harry Wurzbach Road.

An SAPD preliminary report said the driver of the vehicle fled a traffic stop approximately 20 minutes before the crash.

It is not clear from SAPD’s report where the attempted traffic stop was conducted.

The vehicle allegedly sped before it crashed into a stone pillar near the base.

The car then burst into flames. Alamo Heights, Terrell Hills and San Antonio police officers were in pursuit of the vehicle, SAPD said.

Military police from JBSA-Fort Sam Houston pulled the driver out of the vehicle. San Antonio Fire Department crews extinguished the vehicle fire, the SAPD report said.

Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS officials. The driver, whose injuries are not yet known, was later rushed to a hospital.

According to a SAPD report, the driver was found to be intoxicated. San Antonio police said the driver could face an intoxication manslaughter charge.

