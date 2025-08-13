New Santikos entertainment complex coming to far West Side

A new Santikos entertainment complex is coming to the far West Side.

The new complex will be located on around 20 acres of land near Potranco Road and State Highway 211, according to a Santikos Entertainment news release.

The San Antonio-based company said the state-of-the-art complex will feature luxury auditoriums, premium large format screens, bowling lanes and an arcade. Food and beverage options will also be available.

“We are creating destinations that bring people together,” Blake Hastings, CEO of Santikos Entertainment, said. “This is more than just movies — it’s an entertainment experience that will be unmatched.”

The construction timeline for the new complex is in the planning stages, and more details will be announced in the coming months, the release said.

Earlier this month, Santikos Entertainment released plans for a new theater on the North Side.

Both projects represent more than $60 million in new investments, the release said.

