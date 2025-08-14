Is Facebook down? Outage reports are coming in on Thursday morning

(Michael Dwyer, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone in Boston, USA, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Some people are reporting outages on Facebook on Thursday morning, including KSAT 12.

When attempting to post on the social media site, several people, including reporters and journalists from KSAT 12, are experiencing issues.

According to Downdetector, a website created by the same tech company that developed Speedtest (which tests the speed of your broadband internet), reports of outages began around 3:45 a.m. and are ongoing as of 6:35 a.m.

While affected areas are spread throughout the United States, the most reported outage areas are near San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, Tampa, Chicago and New York.

Downdetector said 50% of the outage reports concern the app, 31% concern the website and 19% of people are reporting login issues.

Facebook has not reported any issues on its end, and it is unclear when this will be resolved.

You can learn more about Downdetector’s methodology here.

This is a developing story. KSAT will provide more updates as they become available.