Opportunity Home to lose $24 million in funding after EPA cancels Solar for All program, nonprofit says

Logo for Opportunity Home San Antonio, formerly known as San Antonio Housing Authority, or SAHA.

SAN ANTONIO – Opportunity Home is set to lose $24 million in funding after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) canceled the Biden-era Solar for All program last week, a spokesperson for the nonprofit said in an email to KSAT.

The program, started under the Biden administration, provided funding to economically disadvantaged communities for solar infrastructure.

Recommended Videos

The New York Times first reported on the EPA’s plans last Tuesday.

The Times said the EPA was drafting termination letters to the 60 state agencies, nonprofits and Native American tribes who began receiving funding in 2024.

Opportunity Home received its termination letter last Thursday, according to the nonprofit’s Wednesday email.

Opportunity Home received its funding as a sub-recipient through the Texas Solar for All coalition last May. In total, the coalition received $249.7 million from the EPA.

>> Opportunity Home SA part of recipients of EPA grant aimed at closing solar equity gap

The Wednesday afternoon news release detailed some of what was impacted for Opportunity Home by the funding’s termination:

An estimated 5,500 Opportunity Home residents would have seen an annual household electricity bill savings of approximately $46.3 million over 25 years, an average monthly savings of around # $30 per household.

Across the Texas for All coalition, 200,000 jobs were expected to be generated.

The grant would have provided battery storage for common areas in the event of an emergency requiring backup power.

Opportunity Home said that due to the program’s just starting, none of the nonprofit’s projects thus far had received installations.

“For our residents, this wasn’t just about solar panels — it was about relief from rising energy costs, peace of mind during power outages, and the opportunity to invest in their families’ future,” said Michael Reyes, president and CEO of Opportunity Home.

The nonprofit said it would continue to update its residents and stakeholders on the impact of the EPA’s decision.

Wright said the City of San Antonio was also a sub-recipient of funding through the Texas Solar for All coalition.

“An estimated 200 projects serving over 7,100 people will be impacted by the intent of termination of this funding,” she said.

KSAT has reached out to a city spokesperson seeking comment and will update this story.

Funding for the Solar for All program had been frozen in February, though some grant recipients challenged the administration’s moves.

In April, a judge ruled the EPA could not freeze funds, according to the Associated Press.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, last week, saying President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” eliminated the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, which included the Solar for All program.

Read more: