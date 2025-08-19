Long-delayed San Antonio capital murder retrial begins Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly a decade after 75-year-old Paula Boyd was found murdered in her apartment, the capital murder trial of R.C. Curtis begins Tuesday morning.

The high-profile case, marked by multiple delays and evidence discoveries, will be streamed live on all KSAT 12 digital platforms, offering access to courtroom proceedings that could finally bring closure to the case.

Recommended Videos

The event will be livestreamed in this article, on KSAT.com, KSAT Plus and KSAT’s YouTube channel. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

Curtis, who was married to Boyd’s granddaughter at the time of the murder, is accused of beating, strangling and sexually assaulting the beloved H-E-B employee.

The path to trial has been anything but straightforward. A November 2021 trial ended in mistrial after prosecutors revealed new evidence late in the process.

If convicted, Curtis faces an automatic life sentence without parole, as prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.

Read also: