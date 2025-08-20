Car plows into Houston restaurant where 2 influencers were seated, report says

HOUSTON – Two Houston influencers say they are grateful to be alive after a terrifying crash at a restaurant, according to a report from KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.

Nina Unrated and Patrick Blackstone were dining inside Cuvée’s Culinary Creations on the West Side of Houston when a car crashed through the glass window and struck their table, the report says.

The impact, caught on camera, left shattered glass throughout the dining room and knocked the pair to the ground. The two influencers were treated at a hospital for cuts from the broken glass, according to KPRC.

Restaurant owner and executive chef Ivory Watkins told KPRC the crash happened around 4 p.m. Saturday, just before a scheduled private party.

“Watkins explained that the influencers’ visit had been planned for weeks, and they had just sat down to sample dishes when the car came through the wall,” the report says.

“They were actually biting into the salmon sliders when the car came through the window,” Watkins recalled. “I had just stepped away to greet another guest. If I hadn’t moved, I would’ve been right in the path of the crash.”

According to Watkins, the driver was part of the private party group and told police her foot slipped while driving a rental car. Officers conducted a sobriety test, which came back negative, and confirmed the driver was at fault, KPRC reported.

Watkins emphasized to KPRC that the crash’s outcome could have been much worse.

“God spared their lives,” he said. “They walked out of here with minor cuts and bruises, and they even came back the next day for dinner.”

The Houston restaurant is currently making repairs and remains open for service.

Read also: