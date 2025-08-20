Day 2: San Antonio capital murder retrial of R.C. Curtis continues Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – The capital murder trial of R.C. Curtis will enter day two on Wednesday morning.

The high-profile case, marked by multiple delays and evidence discoveries, will be streamed live on all KSAT 12 digital platforms, offering access to courtroom proceedings that could finally bring closure to the case. Proceedings are expected to start at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Curtis is accused of beating, strangling and sexually assaulting 75-year-old Paula Boyd, a beloved H-E-B employee. She was found dead in her apartment nearly a decade ago.

Curtis was married to Boyd’s granddaughter at the time of the murder.

The path to trial has been anything but straightforward. A November 2021 trial ended in a mistrial after prosecutors revealed new evidence late in the process.

During opening statements on Tuesday, prosecutor Daryl Harris told jurors about Boyd’s life and her reputation as a friendly face at the H-E-B on De Zavala and Interstate 10. Firefighters from a nearby station were among those who befriended her, describing her as “everybody’s grandmother.”

During the afternoon testimony, Curtis was seen nodding off on several occasions.

Boyd’s daughter, Brenda Boyd Perez, also testified Tuesday. She said she had a joint account with her mother to help with her finances.

If convicted, Curtis faces an automatic life sentence without parole, as prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.

