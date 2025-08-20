Poteet City Council votes to terminate police chief, high-ranking staff following review

POTEET, Texas – The Poteet City Council recommended the termination of three Poteet police officers during a Tuesday night council meeting.

The council’s decision came after a department review conducted by Clear Career Professionals, a Texas-based professional recruitment and services firm, according to a news release from City Administrator Melissa Popham.

Popham said the terminated individuals include Police Chief Bruce Hickman, Lieutenant Noe Rodriguez and an unidentified sergeant.

While Popham did not name the personnel in the release, the city’s website indicates Hickman as the city’s police chief and Rodriguez as the department’s lieutenant.

According to the city’s website, Hickman has served as police chief since 2015 and Rodriguez was promoted to lieutenant in 2016.

All three are now serving an administrative suspension, pending the completion of the city’s internal pre-disciplinary review process, Popham said.

