San Antonio man pleaded guilty for threatening President Trump in Facebook post

San Antonio police arrested Robert Herrera after he allegedly posted a threat against President Donald Trump on Facebook ahead of the president's visit to the Texas Hill Country.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man pleaded guilty Wednesday to threatening President Donald Trump on Facebook before the president visited the Texas Hill Country, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to an arrest affidavit, Robert Herrera, 52, commented on a KSAT article posted to Facebook on July 10 about the president’s upcoming visit to the Hill Country.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited the Hill Country on July 11.

“I won’t miss,” Herrera wrote, along with a picture of President Trump surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents after the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, according to a DOJ news release.

A separate Facebook user responded to Herrera, which said, “You won’t get the chance to, I promise,” the DOJ release stated.

“I’ll just come for you,” Herrera allegedly replied with an attached photo of an assault rifle and loaded magazines, according to the Justice Department.

Herrera was arrested on July 11 and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on two charges, according to jail records: making a terroristic threat against a public figure, a federal charge, and possession of a controlled substance.

Regarding the terroristic threat charge, Herrera faces up to five years in prison along with a maximum $250,000 fine.

A federal court judge will determine Herrera’s sentencing at a later date.

