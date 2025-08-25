San Antonio victim in peeping Tom case still fearful after suspect’s arrest

SAN ANTONIO – What should be a sign of relief, the arrest of a suspected peeping Tom is not bringing much comfort to at least one of the victims in the case.

San Antonio police announced Sunday that officers arrested Ricardo McCleary, Jr., 34, on one count of stalking.

The charge stems from a series of incidents in May involving one woman in particular at the Platinum Shavano Oaks Apartments, located on Huebner Road near Northwest Military Highway.

That woman, who asked not to be identified, said she does not believe McCleary acted alone.

“I was reviewing my (security camera) footage and I believe it’s actually two men that are doing this,” the woman told KSAT 12 News. “The other footage is a bald man, not a shaved head. A bald man.”

McCleary, as depicted in his jail mug shot, has a full head of closely cropped hair.

The victim said some images captured on her camera show a man who appears to be McCleary. Other images, she said, are of someone who seems to be taller and thinner with no hair.

According to an arrest affidavit, McCleary is accused of using a cellphone attached to a selfie stick to record video of the woman as she got dressed inside her ground floor apartment on May 8.

She said she first noticed the selfie stick poking through the metal fence of her patio, with the cellphone camera pointed at her glass door.

The woman said, afterward, her boyfriend installed a security camera outside which captured video of the man, armed with a selfie stick, lurking around her patio on three additional days.

On one of those occasions, she said the man who appeared to be McCleary began climbing over her fence. According to the victim, McCleary retreated after he noticed her security camera.

“It’s extremely violating to know that you’re not safe in your own home,” she said Monday, fighting back tears.

The videos were shared among neighbors at the apartment complex.

For months, some said they were living in fear.

“It was definitely scary and I didn’t want to go to the gym, even thought it’s, like, a small walk,” Gloria Bautista, who lives in a building across from the victim’s, told KSAT. “I was always on alert.”

Another neighbor, David Orosco, said the idea of a peeping Tom has been giving him “anxiety.”

Jack Karkoska, who only recently found out about what was happening, said had he realized sooner, he would’ve been more cautious.

“Knowing that I’ve had my blinds open at night and I’ve had my fiance,” Karkoska said, trailing off.

The affidavit showed that McCleary has been linked to other incidents dating back to 2023.

In September of that year, he was arrested on a criminal trespassing charge.

A report from that incident stated a different woman told police she woke up to find McCleary in her bedroom.

She identified McCleary, who lived at the same complex at that time, as the suspect.

He was arrested, but court records show the charge was dropped in April 2025.

The affidavit also noted that McCleary was evicted soon after that arrest.

Additionally, the affidavit names him as a suspect in another peeping Tom case from August 2023.

A report shows the victim in that case mentioned the suspect was using a cellphone and a selfie stick.

McCleary was not arrested at that time.

A few hours after his arrest on Sunday, McCleary posted bond and was released, court records show.

When asked about the possibility of additional charges for him, an SAPD spokesperson said the investigation into this case remains ongoing.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT: