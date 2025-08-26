Crockett and Menger hotels purchased by Texas GLO amid multi-million dollar Alamo Plaza renovations

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas General Land Office (GLO) on Tuesday announced the purchase of the historic Crockett and Menger hotels in downtown San Antonio.

The properties, located at 320 Bonham and 204 Alamo Plaza, have overlooked the Alamo for more than a century.

In a statement, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham said the purchase will “strengthen the visitor experience at the Lone Star State’s most visited historic site.”

The GLO made the purchase amid the wider Alamo Plan, a multi-million dollar renovation project for the Alamo and its surrounding area. The project includes an Alamo Visitor Center and Museum, an education center and the recently opened Plaza De Valero outdoor gathering area.

The purchase was made in partnership with Rockbridge, an Ohio-based investment firm, and the Alamo Trust, Inc.

Previously, the hotels were owned by 1859 Historic Hotels.

According to the San Antonio Business Journal, the two properties were last assessed at a combined $55 million. The purchase price is not publicly available.

The Crockett Hotel was built as a fraternity lodge and hotel in 1909. Today, the hotel has 138 rooms, a coffee bar, tavern and is listed on the National Register of Historic Structures.

The Menger Hotel opened its doors in 1859, twenty-three years after the battle of the Alamo. The hotel is also recognized as a historic landmark.

The GLO did not reveal any plans for renovations.

