Authorities identify 1-year-old girl who died after being left in hot vehicle

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE on 8/29/2025: The Bexar Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 1-year-old girl who died after she was left in a hot vehicle on the far Southwest Side.

The medical examiner’s office identified the child as Ari’yanna Sanora Combs. Her cause and manner of death have not yet been released.

ORIGINAL STORY: A 1-year-old has died after being left in a hot vehicle on the far Southwest Side, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 12100 block of Parish Drive around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The child was pronounced dead at 6:38 p.m. from heat-related injuries, the sheriff’s office said. It is unclear if the child died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said both parents were being questioned Thursday night.

