Man sentenced to life in prison for murder in Karnes County

Baldomero Farias shot and killed Zach Decas

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Baldomero Farias booking photo (Karnes County jail). (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KARNES COUNTY, Texas – A 47-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday in connection with a 2022 murder case.

A Karnes County jury found Baldomero Farias guilty in the shooting death of Zach Decas.

Decas was reported missing on Dec. 15, 2022. He was missing for nearly a month when witnesses provided investigators with information that led to his remains.

An investigation revealed that Baldomero shot Decas in the back of the head.

Three other suspects — identified as Jesse Joe Salinas, Miranda Corpus and Raul Santos III — assisted Baldomero in an attempt to hide Decas’ body.

According to Karnes County jail records, Salinas and Corpus were both charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

Santos faces a tampering with evidence charge in connection with Decas’ death, jail records state.

