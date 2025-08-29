Man sentenced to life in prison for murder in Karnes County

KARNES COUNTY, Texas – A 47-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday in connection with a 2022 murder case.
A Karnes County jury found Baldomero Farias guilty in the shooting death of Zach Decas.
Decas was reported missing on Dec. 15, 2022. He was missing for nearly a month when witnesses provided investigators with information that led to his remains.
An investigation revealed that Baldomero shot Decas in the back of the head.
Three other suspects — identified as Jesse Joe Salinas, Miranda Corpus and Raul Santos III — assisted Baldomero in an attempt to hide Decas’ body.
According to Karnes County jail records, Salinas and Corpus were both charged with murder and tampering with evidence.
Santos faces a tampering with evidence charge in connection with Decas’ death, jail records state.
