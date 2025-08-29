Man sentenced to life in prison for murder in Karnes County

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KARNES COUNTY, Texas – A 47-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday in connection with a 2022 murder case.

A Karnes County jury found Baldomero Farias guilty in the shooting death of Zach Decas.

Decas was reported missing on Dec. 15, 2022. He was missing for nearly a month when witnesses provided investigators with information that led to his remains.

An investigation revealed that Baldomero shot Decas in the back of the head.

Three other suspects — identified as Jesse Joe Salinas, Miranda Corpus and Raul Santos III — assisted Baldomero in an attempt to hide Decas’ body.

According to Karnes County jail records, Salinas and Corpus were both charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

Santos faces a tampering with evidence charge in connection with Decas’ death, jail records state.

