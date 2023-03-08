4 charged in connection with disappearance, killing of Kenedy man

Miranda Corpus, Baldomero Farias and Raul Jesse Santos have been charged with tampering with evidence in the death of Zach Decas, according to the Kenedy Police Department. Corpus and Farias have also been charged with homicide.

KENEDY, Texas – Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Kenedy man who was reported missing late last year.

Baldomero Farias, Jesse Joe Salinas and Miranda Corpus are charged with homicide and tampering with evidence in the death of Zach Decas, according to a press release from the Kenedy Police Department. Raul Santos III is charged with tampering with evidence.

Decas disappeared Dec. 15 in the Kenedy area, police said. Investigators later found remains that the Nueces County Medical Examiner confirmed to be those of Decas. His cause of death has not been released.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and further arrests are still possible.

Farias, Corpus and Santos are being held in Karnes County Jail while Salinas is in the Bee County Jail. At the time of publication, a mugshot for Salinas has not been made available.

Read also: