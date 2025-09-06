UTSA reveals pricing, parking details ahead of ‘Battle of I-35’ rivalry with Texas State

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly 40,000 fans have already purchased tickets for Saturday’s “Battle of I-35″ rivalry between UTSA and Texas State at the Alamodome. Organizers said they are working to make the game affordable while boosting the fan experience.

UTSA officials said the least expensive tickets this year are $22. Concession prices checked by reporters put a hot dog and a soft drink at about $6.50 each and nachos at roughly $8, meaning a fan buying the cheapest ticket and basic concessions could expect to spend about $45 in total.

VIA park-and-ride service is available for $2.60 round trip from two locations — Crossroads and Brooks — and offers an affordable option for fans traveling to the game.

On-site parking at the Alamodome is limited to those with UTSA permits. Available alternatives include the Convention Center garage, the South Alamo Street lot and the Martinez lot on Martinez Street near East César E. Chávez Boulevard.

A UTSA athletics official said it will adhere to the Alamodome’s clear bag policy, which includes clear fanny packs, clear backpacks and clear plastic bags. There are some notable exceptions.

UTSA Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Lisa Campos said the school has introduced several changes intended to improve the gameday experience.

“For our season-ticket holders this year, for the first time, we’re going to have a dedicated entry for them,” Campos said.

She added that the H‑E‑B Plaza will offer pregame entertainment, live music, family games and other activities for fans who prefer a structured pre-game environment over traditional tailgating.

Students are admitted free to UTSA games, officials said. Parking lots open at 8 a.m. and are permit-only at that time. This will also mark the symbolic start of tailgating for many fans.

UTSA is hoping the large turnout will help set a new attendance mark.

Officials urged fans to plan ahead for parking and concessions to make the most of the rivalry atmosphere at the Alamodome.

