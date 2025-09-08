Kerr County Commissioners’ Court unanimously approves motion to reappoint district board members

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Kerr County Commissioners’ Court unanimously approved a motion on Monday to reappoint the President and Treasurer of the county’s Emergency Services District (ESD) #4.

Commissioner Don Harris said that the emergency services district’s compilation audits “have to be turned in” by June 1 of each year.

Kerr County ESD #4 — a political subdivision established through a November 2021 election to steward taxpayer money to fund Hunt’s Volunteer Fire Department — did not file its audit before the June 1 deadline.

Therefore, Harris said that President Tim Huchton and Treasurer Molly Adams had to be removed from their positions.

“By law, we are required to remove them if they do not timely file the compilation report,” Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said, in part. “That’s what happened.”

Kelly stated that ESDs rely on the county commissioners since they do not have auditors or accountants.

“And part of what this issue is, ESDs don’t have auditors or accountants, and they lean on us, and we get busy,” said Kelly. “So, I’m just saying that things like this happen. And so, this is how we fix it."

In the past, the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court has encountered similar situations where they have had to remove a board member from their position. Kelly described it as a “slap on the wrist.”

“We’re not going to let them escape, though,” said Harris. “I’m going to move that we reappoint the president and treasurer back to their position in ESD #4.”

After the commissioners unanimously approved the removal of Huchton and Adams from their positions, they reappointed them.

The Kerr County ESD #4 board is comprised of five board members who are appointed by the county commissioners, according to the Texas State Association of Fire and Emergency Districts.

Members are elected to one of five positions, including the roles of president and treasurer, according to February 2022 meeting minutes.

