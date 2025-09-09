Local architects, college students help create massive sculptures for Canstruction

SAN ANTONIO – This year, eight teams of architecture firms and college students have come together to create massive sculptures made out of cans of food for Canstruction.

The yearly event has donated more than 600,000 pounds of food for families across Bexar County and beyond.

“I think what these canstructions do is they tell a story, and when we let a story come into us, it reminds us that we’re all kind of tied together, we’re kind of the same. Some people might have a season of facing hunger today and be giving back next year, vice versa, right?" said Michael Guerra, chief philanthropy officer at the San Antonio Food Bank.

Guerra says this marks the 18th year of Canstruction, put on in conjunction with the San Antonio Chapter for Design Administration and the American Institute of Architecture.

This year’s competition features two teams of college students from UTSA and San Antonio Colleges.

“Well, I’ve never really done anything like this, so it was kind of weird to, like, figure out where to start with it,” said SAC Team Captain Love Hiatt. “So we did Bambi, and it’s kind of hard. He’s got a very large body, and figuring out the leg situation and everything was kind of difficult”.

Anyone walking through the North Star Mall can now vote on the People’s Favorite Choice award by scanning a QR code on the sculptures. The winner will be displayed in the lobby of the San Antonio Food Bank.

“It’s exciting to make something like that, but then also have a functioning, helpful purpose, you know?” Hiatt said.

All 8 CanArt creations are now open for the public to see in the North Star Mall through the end of the month. The People’s Choice winner will be announced on September 26th.