International Motors launches San Antonio-led autonomous truck trials

Self-driving trucks will soon pepper the I-35 corridor between Dallas and Laredo.

SAN ANTONIO – The future of self-driving trucks is taking shape in San Antonio.

International Motors, an Illinois-based commercial truck and bus manufacturer, is piloting autonomous freight technology in partnership with PlusAI, managing the trials from International’s hub in San Antonio, according to a press release.

International will test its autonomous on-highway tractor along the Interstate-35 corridor between Laredo and Dallas with select fleet operators.

PlusAI, headquartered in California, builds AI-based virtual driving software for autonomous trucks. The company is known to partner with major truck manufacturers and announced in June its plans to go public through a merger with Churchill Capital Corp IX, a press release said.

Together, the companies plan to launch customer fleet trials that use second-generation autonomous vehicles. The second-generation autonomous tractor includes upgraded sensors, computers and PlusAI’s latest self-driving software built directly into International’s LT Series model.

“This pilot program is a big step toward seamless digital operations that are designed to deliver an exceptional customer experience,” Tobias Glitterstam, International’s chief strategy and transformation officer, said in the release. “By working hand-in-hand with our customers, we are proving the commercial viability of autonomous technologies and providing innovative solutions that improve safety, efficiency, and the bottom line.”

International and PlusAI are also working together to bring scalable, factory-installed autonomous solutions to the transportation industry, the press release said.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.