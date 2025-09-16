Man arrested, accused of fatally shooting his cousin on West Side, affidavit says

A man was arrested in connection with a shooting on the West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A 29-year-old man arrested on Monday is accused of fatally shooting his cousin on the West Side, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT.

Alejandro Antonio Cruz faces a murder charge in connection with the death of Anthony Sanchez, 35, Bexar County court records indicate.

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of San Fernando Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Sanchez with a gunshot wound to his arm and head, the affidavit stated.

Sanchez was rushed to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

According to the affidavit, Sanchez’s wife went to check on him after she had heard gunshots. The affidavit stated that she discovered Sanchez with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Sanchez told his wife to call 911, which prompted her to leave momentarily to retrieve her cellphone, a detective with San Antonio police wrote in the affidavit.

Before the second gunshot, Sanchez’s wife heard her husband call someone “cuz.” The affidavit said that Sanchez then said something that sounded like “No, don’t do it, cuz.”

Sanchez’s wife heard the second gunshot when she left to get her cellphone. She returned to find her husband with a gunshot wound to the head, the affidavit stated.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw Cruz shoot Sanchez twice, the affidavit stated.

Cruz was identified as the shooter in a six-photograph lineup, according to the affidavit. He was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $250,000 bond, records show.

