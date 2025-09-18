Dog bites man multiple times in far east Bexar County, SAPD says

SAPD vehicles on the scene of a dog bite.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was bitten multiple times by one of his dogs in far east Bexar County, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday in the 2900 block of Citron Garden, just outside of Loop 1604.

The San Antonio Fire Department told KSAT that the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The severity of his injuries is unknown.

The man also has three other dogs, aside from the one that injured him, police said.

It’s unclear, however, what breed of dog bit the man.

An Animal Care Services spokesperson said the agency was not being called out since the homeowners would be handling the dog on their own.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

