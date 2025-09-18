KSAT will extend The Nightbeat to an hour Thursday, Friday and Monday

The KSAT 12 News Nightbeat will air for an hour on Thursday, Friday and Monday.

On Wednesday, ABC made the decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show following his comments about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

KSAT is an affiliate of ABC, and in no way has input on this decision.

As a result, instead of re-airing ABC content, KSAT will air an entire hour of The Nightbeat in order to bring our viewers more news, more stories, and more of what matters to our community.

Viewers can watch The Nighteat from 10-11 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Monday on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus and KSAT.com.

Download the free KSAT Plus streaming app on your TV or phone and find all of KSAT’s free apps here.