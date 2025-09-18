‘The life of the party’: Loved ones remember Mi Tierra photographer who died from Alzheimer’s

SAN ANTONIO – Antonio Garcia, known for taking pictures of people at Mi Tierra for 50 years, recently died from Alzheimer’s. He was 81.

Garcia was the man with the camera, unofficially the ambassador of Mi Tierra Cafe y Panaderia downtown. Loved ones remembered him as making customers feel welcomed and like an old friend.

Also known as “Hollywood,” Garcia got his nickname from calling everyone else “Hollywood.”

Mayra Larson, Garcia’s daughter, recalled him going into the restaurant and saying, “smile, smile Hollywood stars.”

“And everybody just started giving them that nickname,” Larson said.

Eusebio Trujillo, a friend of Garcia, described him as a “magical person” with an “iconic smile.”

“His mustache really exaggerated his smile,” Trujillo said.

Trujillo has also been with Mi Tierra for 50 years, becoming close friends with Garcia. Trujillo said it was Garcia’s charm that made everyone feel like they were special.

“If you were famous or not, he was going to take your picture and sell it to you sooner or later,” Trujillo said.

Garcia’s daughter said his disarming smile led to so many smiles for the camera.

“He was the light in the room,” Larson said. “He would come in and he was the life of the party.”

Larson is one of Garcia’s six children. She said her father came from humble roots, from Piedras Niegras, Mexico.

He moved to the U.S. and worked odd jobs until he eventually was able to provide for his family by just working weekends and nights selling his photos, Larson said, teaching them to work hard but staying down-to-earth.

“Never forget where your roots are from, where you come from, and just always stay grounded,” Larson said.

Garcia’s loved ones said he didn’t just capture pictures of people — he captured their hearts. They hope he is remembered that way, especially during Hispanic Heritage Month.

“He just lived his life as a true man,” Trujillo said.

Larson said he was a good husband, father and example of perseverance.

“He always told us, as long as you have God first, you work hard, you can achieve anything,” Larson said.

