Teen suspect wanted for capital murder in connection with SAISD student’s shooting death, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old is wanted on a capital murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a San Antonio Independent School District student earlier this year, San Antonio police said on Friday.

In a post on Facebook, the department requested the public’s help to locate Andrew Cantu for his alleged involvement in 14-year-old Simon Cuevas’ death on April 16.

Last week, SAPD told KSAT that there were no other persons of interest connected to the murder case.

In addition to Cantu, four other suspects were charged with capital murder in connection with Cuevas’ death.

Two unidentified brothers, who are 14 and 16 years old, appeared before 386th District Court Judge Jacqueline Valdés on Sept. 11. Valdés rejected a request from the siblings’ mother and defense attorney to release them.

The siblings were ordered to remain in custody. Their next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25.

Another suspect in the case, identified as 18-year-old Fernando Flores, was arrested in August, Bexar County court records show.

Flores was charged with capital murder of a person older than 10 years old but younger than 15 years old in connection with Cuevas’ death.

Cuevas was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen at the corner of South Elmendorf Street and Merida Street, near Brewer Academy. He was later transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In Flores’ affidavit, witnesses told police that several individuals attacked Cuevas before one of them pulled out a gun and shot the teen.

Surveillance video showed a group of five people following Cuevas as he left school.

After Cuevas was beaten and shot, the group fled the area, according to Flores’ arrest affidavit. Police said the suspects all worked together to plan the attack on Cuevas and participated in the assault that eventually led to his death.

Caesar Tijerina, 20, was formerly wanted for capital murder in Cuevas’ death. However, authorities said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in August.

Anyone with information on Cantu’s whereabouts can contact SAPD’s homicide unit at 210-207-2152.

