Hit-and-run crash north of downtown sends woman to hospital

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for the driver who caused a rollover crash north of downtown overnight.

The crash happened at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Main Avenue, not far from Interstate 35.

According to a preliminary report from SAPD, a 29-year-old woman was driving a Honda CR-V northbound on Main when a vehicle drifted into her lane.

The Honda struck a ground wire for a utility pole and rolled over, police said.

She suffered an injury to her head and was taken to the hospital.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle did not stop to help. When found, the driver of the unknown vehicle will be charged with collision involving injury.

