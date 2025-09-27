SAPD releases footage after 5 officers shoot, kill man with shotgun

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department says there is no clear view of the victim in any of the cameras worn by the five officers who killed a man in an East Side shooting last month.

The department on Saturday released footage and 911 calls from the morning of Aug. 29, when officers responded to reports of shots fired just after 10:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Cherry Street.

Audio released by the department shows two callers describing a man with a shotgun.

One caller described a man threatening him near a skate park, before entering his home and grabbing what appeared to be a shotgun.

“He is, like, pointing it at people,” the caller said. “He pointed it at me when I drove by.”

Another caller described seeing a man shooting a rifle in the air.

“There is a gentleman with, like a rifle, in his front yard,” the other caller said. “He just shot it straight up into the sky.”

The department released footage from only two cameras, one body-worn camera angle and one from the dash camera of a patrol vehicle.

“Because of the tactical position of officers, officers’ body-worn cameras did not have a clear view of the suspect,” Detective Robert Dart said in a narrated version of the video.

The video from the patrol car shows a figure in a doorway, but the footage does not provide a clear view of the man, later identified as 41-year-old Jaime Gonzalez.

Dart said the officers attempted to communicate with Gonzalez, but he opened the door with a shotgun and aimed it at the officers.

An officer can be heard in the body-worn camera footage saying, “side door opening,” before another officer says, “gun.”

The body-worn camera footage is cut off shortly after, and switches to the dash camera, where the man is then shown in the doorway for 15 seconds before being shot.

Police said five officers shot and killed Gonzalez in his backyard.

Earlier this month, the department identified the officers and their tenure with the department:

Officer Tyler Brown, 7 years of service

Officer Marco Trevino, 5 years of service

Officer Matthew Olivares, 5 years of service

Officer Joseph Orozco, 7 years of service

Officer Steven Flores, 6 years of service

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Gonzalez died of multiple gunshot wounds, ruling his death a homicide, on Sept. 1.

Gonzalez did not fire gunshots directly at the officers, McManus said on Aug. 29.

An update provided on Sept. 2 stated Gonzalez was “driving erratically” through the neighborhood before he arrived at his home, grabbed a shotgun and fired several shots into the air.

History of calls

Gonzalez had a history of disturbance calls prior to Aug. 29 and was alone at the home when the shooting happened, according to the chief.

Since Jan. 1, 2025, there have been seven calls for service to Gonzalez’s Cherry Street home. Records obtained by KSAT show that two of them were disturbance-related.

All of the officers who shot Gonzalez were placed on administrative duty until further notice.

SAPD’s Shooting Team and the department’s internal affairs team will conduct separate shooting investigations.

The findings of both investigations will then be forwarded to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, per SAPD protocol.

By KSAT’s count, the Cherry Street shooting is the tenth SAPD shooting so far this year.

