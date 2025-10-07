Crime Stoppers seeking tips into 1991 East Side murder

Robert Mateos, 33, was found stabbed to death in an East Side intersection in July 1991.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking information from the public about a fatal 1991 stabbing on the East Side.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 7, 33-year-old Robert Mateos was on his front porch.

Later, Mateos walked a few blocks from his house and was found by several people in the middle of the intersection of St. Anthony Avenue and East Highland Boulevard.

Mateos had been stabbed multiple times, a Crime Stoppers posting said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Tips can also be left on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, and the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

