Local Tejano singer Jenny B reflects on singing national anthem at NFL game

SAN ANTONIO – She sang her heart out this past weekend at the Panthers-Dolphins game, and now that Tejano singer Jenny B is back home in San Antonio, she’s reflecting on her experience.

“I don’t think I’m off the cloud yet, to be honest ... it was an experience I can’t even put into words,” Jenny B said.

Jenny B sang the national anthem during the NFL game on Oct. 5.

She told KSAT 12 she was “not nervous” and felt “right at home” when she belted out “The Star-Spangled Banner.” She said the audience embraced her, something she hopes is a sign Tejano music is getting more mainstream attention.

“It’s just a matter of moving forward, the genre moving forward. That’s what it’s going to take, being open-minded to new artists and new sounds within Tejano (music),” Jenny B said.

But there’s one thing she told KSAT 12 she doesn’t want to see change: She’s a through and through San Antonian, and thus, a “hardcore Cowboys fan.” She hopes to one day sing at a Cowboys game.

"It would be a full-circle (moment)," she said.

