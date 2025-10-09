San Antonio groups react to Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement

SAN ANTONIO – Israel and Hamas have agreed to the immediate terms of a cease-fire deal, ending a two-year war.

News of the agreement sparked celebrations and relief around the world, including here in San Antonio.

The interim CEO of the Jewish Federation of San Antonio, Craig Burkowitch, expressed hope and optimism that this could lead to peace.

“This means everything to the Jewish communities in San Antonio and in Texas,” he said. “It’s been a long two years that we’ve been waiting for our hostages to come home and for this war to end.”

The group San Antonio for Justice in Palestine also reacted to the ceasefire deal in a statement to KSAT.

“This moment demands more than another pause; it demands justice and accountability,” the statement read.

The group also stated Israel had violated ceasefires before and called for a separate state.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with his cabinet and approved the deal on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

Tuesday, Oct. 7 marked the two-year mark of the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war.

According to the deal, Hamas will have 72 hours to release the remaining Israeli hostages, and in return, Palestinian prisoners will be released.

The terms of the ceasefire also include a withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

