Uvalde CISD, foundation to unveil Legacy Elementary School with ribbon-cutting ceremony

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation and Uvalde CISD will officially open Legacy Elementary School at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

The opening marks a significant milestone for the community that’s still healing from the Robb Elementary School shooting.

KSAT got a private tour of the school on Thursday. Take a look inside the campus in the video player below.

Teachers will move into their classrooms next week, with the first day of school slated for Monday, Oct. 20.

The opening comes two years after construction began.

The $60 million campus was built with a focus on honoring the teachers and students who lost their lives at Robb Elementary.

The victims are not mentioned by name anywhere on the campus, but many tributes are made to them with the number 21, for the two teachers and 19 students who lost their lives on May 24, 2022.

