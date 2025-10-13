SAFD investigating death after body found in extinguished Northeast Side apartment fire

SAN ANTONIO – Police and arson investigators are looking into the death of a person found at a Northeast Side apartment complex, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

Crews responded to calls just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday for an unknown odor at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Lennox Avenue.

A fire department spokesperson said an “obviously deceased” person was found when they arrived alongside a small extinguished fire.

The department’s Arson Bureau is investigating with the San Antonio Police Department, the fire spokesperson said.

