Skip to main content
Clear icon
87º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

SAFD investigating death after body found in extinguished Northeast Side apartment fire

Crews found the body after reports of an unknown odor at the apartment, SAFD says

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

San Antonio Fire Department seal outside Public Safety Headquarters. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Police and arson investigators are looking into the death of a person found at a Northeast Side apartment complex, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

Crews responded to calls just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday for an unknown odor at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Lennox Avenue.

Recommended Videos

A fire department spokesperson said an “obviously deceased” person was found when they arrived alongside a small extinguished fire.

The department’s Arson Bureau is investigating with the San Antonio Police Department, the fire spokesperson said.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos