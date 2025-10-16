Skip to main content
Local News

AT&T to host hiring event for full-time San Antonio area positions

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its corporate office location

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

AT&T is looking for full-time Call Center Sales Representatives in San Antonio. (Copyright AT&T)

SAN ANTONIO – AT&T is hosting a hiring event on Thursday in downtown San Antonio.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its corporate office location in the 1000 block of North Mary’s Street.

The telecommunications company will be looking for Call Center Sales Representatives, including bilingual positions.

The representative positions are full-time and specific to the San Antonio area, AT&T said.

Accepted candidates can receive competitive wages and benefits, including a 401(k) plan, medical and dental coverage, tuition reimbursement, and paid time off, if eligible.

If you’re interested, participants are encouraged to register online in advance. You can do that here.

The company said other opportunities are available across Texas for those not in San Antonio. You can search AT&T’s available job database by city and zip code.

