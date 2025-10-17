Texas Department of Transportation to close I-10 main lanes in Seguin for construction work

SEGUIN, Texas – The main lanes of Interstate 10 in the Seguin area are scheduled to be closed in late October for construction, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The I-10 eastbound and westbound lanes between Walnut Branch Creek and State Highway 123 will be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24, to 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 27, TxDOT said.

Recommended Videos

HEADS UP: All I-10 main lanes will be closed from 9:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24 to 5:00 a.m. Monday Oct. 27, between Walnut Branch Creek and SH 123 for traffic switches. Detours will be posted. #seguintx #guadalupe pic.twitter.com/8fVod6vysv — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) October 17, 2025

Drivers can use the following detours during the closure to avoid the area:

I-10 eastbound drivers can take exit 609 to State Highway 123B. Afterward, drivers can proceed through the State Highway 123B and State Highway 123 intersections for the entrance ramp back to I-10 eastbound.

I-10 westbound drivers can take exit 610 to State Highway 123. Then, drivers can proceed through the State Highway 123 and State Highway 123B intersections for the entrance ramp back onto I-10 westbound.

More traffic coverage on KSAT