Local News

Texas Department of Transportation to close I-10 main lanes in Seguin for construction work

The closure is scheduled from 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24, to 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 27

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Traffic Alert (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

SEGUIN, Texas – The main lanes of Interstate 10 in the Seguin area are scheduled to be closed in late October for construction, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The I-10 eastbound and westbound lanes between Walnut Branch Creek and State Highway 123 will be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24, to 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 27, TxDOT said.

Drivers can use the following detours during the closure to avoid the area:

I-10 eastbound drivers can take exit 609 to State Highway 123B. Afterward, drivers can proceed through the State Highway 123B and State Highway 123 intersections for the entrance ramp back to I-10 eastbound.

I-10 westbound drivers can take exit 610 to State Highway 123. Then, drivers can proceed through the State Highway 123 and State Highway 123B intersections for the entrance ramp back onto I-10 westbound.

