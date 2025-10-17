University Health plans opening of ‘state-of-the-art’ east Bexar County health clinic

A concept image of the forthcoming University Health Wheatley clinic, a one-story, 15,000-square-foot clinic, set to open in east Bexar County near the Wheatley Sports Complex.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – University Health officials plan to open a new “state-of-the-art” health clinic on the East Side as part of a larger $1.7 billion push to address healthcare access in Bexar County.

A ribbon-cutting will be held at the University Health Wheatley from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18.

University Health has at least four other major hospital projects under construction, including a Palo Alto campus and a clinic near Retama Park.

The site is the first urgent care clinic on Interstate 10 between downtown San Antonio and Seguin, according to a news release from Bexar County Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert, who will be in attendance.

“University Health Wheatley is a result of so many people pushing us to get more healthcare on the East side and now, because of your efforts, the dream has been realized,” Calvert said.

Calvert pointed to a concerted effort from community members calling for equitable access to healthcare facilities on the East Side.

“I want to acknowledge the instrumental role played by the community in initiating this project,” Calvert said. ”The feedback and requests from neighborhood leaders in Eastwood Village, Huntleigh Park, Dellcrest, Coliseum Willow Park, and Skyline Park were critical in highlighting the urgent need for nearby healthcare facilities.”

Construction broke ground on the facility last May.

The one-story, 15,000-square-foot clinic will be located at 3860 IH-10 East, offering primary care, walk-in urgent care seven days a week, medical specialists, plus a full-service pharmacy, X-rays, ultrasound and laboratory services, a University Health news release said.

Earlier this year, the Bexar County Hospital District Board of Managers unanimously approved a deal for University Health to purchase a closed Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in the Medical Center.

