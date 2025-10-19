4th annual Lexi’s Legacy run honors Robb Elementary shooting victims

Hundreds of people in Uvalde came together on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at Lexi Rubio’s mural to celebrate her birthday and honor the lives lost in the Robb Elementary School shooting.

UVALDE, Texas – Hundreds of people in Uvalde came together on Saturday morning at Lexi Rubio’s mural to celebrate her birthday and honor the lives lost i the Robb Elementary School shooting.

“We wanted to honor Lexi on her first birthday after the tragedy. And, you know, since I’m no longer planning her birthday, I want to plan something, keep my mind busy and honor her in the best way I can. And for me, that is putting your best effort and your best foot forward,” said Kimberly Rubio, Lexi’s mom.

Lexi’s Legacy Run has been taking place in Uvalde for four years, and Saturday’s crowd was one of the largest yet.

“Any day that we get to come out here and get to spend the morning out with the girls, it’s a beautiful day,” said Veronica Mata, mother of Tess Mata.

“It kind of gives you hope for a community. We’ve had so many problems in the past, so much division, that seeing the community come together is great,” said Gloria Cazares, mother of Jackie Cazares.

If you’d like to learn more about the nonprofit Lives Robbed or see when the next Legacy run will be, you can visit their website here.

